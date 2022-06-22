The Bismarck Larks are maybe in their toughest stretch of the schedule, 11 road games over the next 15, but it hasn’t slowed down their offense.

And it all starts with Jackson Beaman who is off to a hot start in 2022, the Missouri Tiger is batting over .325 and leads the team in RBIs with 10. But he says he wants to make the most of this opportunity with the Larks, as he doesn’t get much playing time in college, one thing that continues to boggle the mind of his coaches.

“Didn’t play a lot this spring,” says Beaman. “But it’s just about going out and playing and showing that I belong, showing that I belong, showing that I can play and proving to myself, proving to myself more than anything.”

“How does this guy get ten at-bats, five at-bats, or whatever it was and hit a home run in the SEC?” says Head Coach Will Flynt. “How do you not let him, he can play any position on this field, he’s done everything we’ve asked, he plays hard, I can’t say enough.”

Summer Collegiate Baseball Scores:

Bismarck Larks (8), Minnesota Mud Puppies (14)

Badlands Big Sticks (2), Canyon County Spuds (0)