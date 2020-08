The Bismarck Larks made a jump ahead of the Flickertails in the standings Saturday with a double header win.

The Larks won game one 5-3 despite falling behind 2-0 in the first inning.

In game two, Larks’ pitcher Seth Brewer went seven innings allowing just two hits, and earning five strikeouts. The pitchers duel ended with the Larks on top 1-0.