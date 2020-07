The Mandan Flickertails have been the team to beat in the Northwoods Bismarck Pod, but the Bismarck Larks had something to prove.

This one featured good pitching throughout, tied at two going into the 10th inning, before the Larks walked it off for the 3-2 win.

Tomorrow night, the Bismarck Bull Moose return to action to face the Flickertails.