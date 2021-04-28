Baseball: Late runs propelling Legacy to the top of the WDA Standings

The Legacy Sabers find themselves as one of the WDA contenders at the end of April.

Legacy has done it with the bats, especially with timely hitting. In the fifth inning or later, the Sabers have scored a total of 24 runs. While a state title would be nice, Legacy is just focused on the next team they play.

“I think our expectations are high,” says head coach Eddie Streeter. “And I think it’s the ones that the kids put on themselves, which is great. I’m not a huge fan of saying your goal every day is to win state, because I can’t win it today. And our goal is to literally, everyday, try and come here and get better and do what we can today to help us reach our goal.”

“We just have to stay focused on ourselves,” says senior Ben Patton. “Invest in ourselves. Play our best gameplay and play the way we play because I know that I’m pretty confident that the way we play is right and that we’re prepared.”

Legacy will have a huge matchup on Friday when they travel to Minot to take on the Magicians.