Baseball: Legacy excited for first state tournament appearance

On the baseball diamond, it’s Legacy taking the number one seed from the west into the state tournament.

The Sabers outscored their opponents 30-6 through three games of the WDA tournament. With their first state tournament appearance just a few days away the Sabers are taking a relaxed approach into the week.

“We’re going to have a good time,” head coach Eddie Streeter said. “Practice is going to be serious and we’ll get our work in and we’re going to have a good time. I think when you set out a goal to try to get better every day things like this can be exciting without it being some large entity you know what I mean. We can really enjoy the moment. We’re going to take the three days of practice, we’re going to get better and going to play with some house money and see what we can do.”

“It’s just a mental thing I think we have all the abilities physically to do what we can,” junior Isaac Pegors said. “I think we’ve got to just keep doing what we’re doing, keep rolling from this WDA tournament.”

The Sabers take on Grand Forks Red River at 6 PM on Thursday.