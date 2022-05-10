With just a few weeks left in the season, teams are jockeying for position in the WDA baseball season, including Legacy and Century in a key doubleheader.

Scores:

(G1) Legacy Sabers (8), Century Patriots (7)

(G2) Legacy Sabers (10), Century Patriots (1)

(G1) Mandan Braves (4), Jamestown Blue Jays (1)

(G2) Mandan Braves (2), Jamestown Blue Jays (4)

(G1) St. Mary’s Saints (4), Minot Magicians (7)

(G2) St. Mary’s Saints (3), Minot Magicians (6)

(G1) Dickinson Midgets (15), Bismarck Demons (5)

(G2) Dickinson Midgets (16), Bismarck Demons (5)