The Legacy Sabers made it to a state baseball tournament for the first time as a program last year. Now they have hopes of making it an annual trip as they are poised to repeat as WDA Tournament Champs.

Legacy knows this is only the beginning, the start of what can be a winning tradition built off of a historic season in 2021.

“We feel like we’re at a point where when we lose a good class like our senior class last year, we have guys that step up the next year and are ready for the varsity level,” says head coach Eddie Streeter.

Isaac Pegors returns as a big bat, the future UMary Marauder is ready to be the go-to guy in the Sabers’ lineup.

“I really want to be the guy that drives in the runs,” says senior Isaac Pegors. “Gets on base, starts off innings. Just kind of be the hitter that the team needs. If there are runners in scoring position, I want to put something deep in the outfield. If we need a bunt, I’ll bunt.”

“I think a lot of those programs, he’s hitting that three or four spot that can really produce,” says Streeter. “But I think it makes teams decide how they want to approach us. If they want to go around him to face the next guy, and I think this year we’ll have guys protect him, and last year we did with Ben Patton so it just brings us some versatility.”

As for on the mound, players will say there’s one rule above all else, throw strikes.

“It gives our defense a chance to make a play,” says senior Carter Klipfel. “I mean, that’s all a pitcher can do. Throw strikes, let us make the plays. You can’t play a perfect game every game and the defense has to help you out.”

Legacy knows mistakes will be made early on. It’s the way they respond that will determine if it’s the Sabers that will come out as champs this spring.

“I’m going to make a wrong call or a wrong substitution,” says Streeter. “Guys are going to strike out and make an out swinging at bad pitches. It’s how we handle that and trying to learn from it every time because if it’s just going to let it eat at us, we’re not going to be very good. So most of the time, it’s just able handling that failure because it’s going to happen.”