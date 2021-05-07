Baseball: Legacy stays perfect in the WDA, Mandan and Minot split, St. Mary’s sweeps Century

Legacy put its perfect WDA record on the line when they faced off against Bismarck Friday night, while Mandan and Minot played a pair of entertaining games.

Friday WDA Scores:
(G1) Legacy (6), Bismarck (0)
(G2) Legacy (11), Bismarck (2)
(G1) Mandan (5), Minot (3)
(G2) Mandan (3), Minot (4) – 8 innings
(G1) St. Mary’s (4), Century (3) – 8 innings
(G2) St. Mary’s (6), Century (4)

Friday College Scores:
(G1) Minot State (4), Minnesota-Crookston (1)
(G2) Minot State (19), Minnesota-Crookston (0)
(G1) University of Mary (6), Northern State (1)
(G2) University of Mary (4), Northern State (3)

