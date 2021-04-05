Baseball: Legacy’s Cru Walker a leader behind the plate

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Sabers have high hopes because of veteran leadership from players like Cru Walker.

The senior is one of many returning varsity leadership, and he brings it from behind the plate and the mound, pulling double duty as a catcher and pitcher.

“My personality is kind of like being like the head guy,” says senior Cru Walker. “So I like that role, which is kind of like the catcher out on the baseball field. I like that a lot, making the calls. Streeter has actually helped me a lot with that. He’s developed my game so much, so we do a lot of catcher stuff before and we stay after practice.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Legacy Baseball

Minot Girl's Soccer

Mandan Baseball

Minot Girl's Tennis

Rural Landowners

Evacuation Checklist

Coffee Cruise

KX Convo: Chris Hagan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Study: Wearing masks can help reduce your allergies

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Monday's Forecast: A slight chance for rain and cooler

NDC APR 5

ND PIGGYTALES- OTS

BSC Baseball

Plays of the Week

Mike's Full Forecast

Second Easter service in a pandemic

Sun April 4, 2021 - Evening One Minute Forecast

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News