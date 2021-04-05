Baseball: Legacy’s Cru Walker a leader behind the plate

The Sabers have high hopes because of veteran leadership from players like Cru Walker.

The senior is one of many returning varsity leadership, and he brings it from behind the plate and the mound, pulling double duty as a catcher and pitcher.

“My personality is kind of like being like the head guy,” says senior Cru Walker. “So I like that role, which is kind of like the catcher out on the baseball field. I like that a lot, making the calls. Streeter has actually helped me a lot with that. He’s developed my game so much, so we do a lot of catcher stuff before and we stay after practice.”