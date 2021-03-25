Baseball: Legacy’s rotation could make them early contenders

The Legacy Sabers are one of the teams anticipating the return of baseball in 2021, one that has a lot of varsity players returning from two years ago.

Many familiar faces will guide the team in the pitching rotation, a strength that could lead the Sabers to become one of the early contenders, players and coaches confident in their abilities.

“I would say our guys over the past year, even with COVID, have put in the most work from an arm perspective,” says head coach Eddie Streeter. “With our plyo workouts and our weighted ball program.”

“I think the guys we have played a big role in the teams that played in the summer,” says senior Ben Patton. “Whether it’s the Gov’s or the Rep’s, both teams had Legacy kids play valuable innings, so I’m really excited because our pitchers are ready.”