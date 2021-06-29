Baseball: Legion returns to Kenmare after two decades

Legion Baseball is back in Kenmare after a two decade drought.

Head Coach Jeremy Handeland says he is excited to bring this program back to Honker country.

He adds he has a very young team with an average age of 16, but he’s working on building their confidence while also teaching them to keep a level head.

“The best players in the world fail 7 out of 10 times they come to the plate, so you have to accept failure and it’s going to happen in baseball,” said Handeland. “So keeping your head up is something we talk about with the kids all the time and don’t get down on yourself, don’t beat yourself.”

“We just think about the future, the more we play with each other and learn from each other and teach each other what to do it will grow our team more,” said Pitcher Luke Crosby.

Kenmare hosts Bottineau Post 42 on Thursday at 5 p.m. for a doubleheader.