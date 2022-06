Multiple doubleheaders were in play across the area ahead of a busy weekend in legion baseball.

Scores:

Mandan A’s (13), Williston Oilers (6), Game One

Mandan A’s (10), Williston Oilers (7), Game Two

Bismarck Reps (4), Minot Metros (7), Game One

Bismarck Reps (4), Minot Metros (2), Game Two

Kenmare Post 64 (0), Renville County (18), Game One

Kenmare Post 64 (10), Renville County Muskrats (17), Game Two