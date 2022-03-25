The Bishop Ryan Lions have a familiar face now leading them on the baseball diamond this season.

Head Coach Doug Richter is in his first year as head coach after being the assistant coach last season. He said his players are fast this year so they plan to be aggressive at bat with swift base running.

And just to make sure they’re stronger than ever, they’re focusing on building a solid foundation through the basics.

“Really just been hammering the fundamentals trying to build our base up and as we go along we will work more on the situational stuff that comes with baseball. But really just building our foundation and focusing on how we can win every pitch and how we can get better that’s really been our approach,” said Richter.



The Lions open their season at home against Des-Lacs Burlington on April 8 for a double header starting at 4 p.m.