Baseball: Longest tenured Bismarck Capital set to play in his final state tournament

Local Sports

The Class A State Legion tournament will be underway tomorrow, and for the Bismarck Capitals, it’ll be the last state tournament with an original founding player.

From the start of the Capitals six years ago, Josh Lardy has been with the program from the beginning. Lardy has provided innings on the mound, as well as being a big bat in the lineup. But for Lardy, it’s the changes from how the program start to where it is now that he will remember the most.

“I remember times when we couldn’t even fill a team,” says Lardy. “I was playing right field with a partially torn UCL and my buddy Shea over there was playing center field with a broken wrist because we didn’t have enough guys to fill the team-up. So it’s just really fun now to see how the program has progressed.”

The Capitals open up their tournament run with a game against Wahpeton Post 20 at 11 am in Jamestown.

