The Minot baseball team is stepping up to the plate this year hoping to get another run at the state tournament.

The Magi lost 14 seniors after last season, but this year, 56 new players hit the baseball diamond. And they’re ready to play ball.

Head Coach Pete Stenberg said to play the best baseball the new guys just have to boost their confidence. But to win it’s all about those quick plays on the field to stop the other team from getting on base.

And coach said that’s exactly what they’re practicing.

“Once again defensively we want to make the routine plays, you don’t have to make the diving plays, the backhands, and jump and throws but we need to be able to make every routine play ball that is coming at us,” Stenberg said.

The Magicians open their season Friday at home against Grand Forks Red River on Friday at Corbet Field. First pitch is at 4 p.m.