The regular season is coming to a close in the WDA, and teams are desperately trying to make up games, including Legacy and Watford City in a doubleheader.

Scores:

(G1) Legacy Sabers (11), Watford City Wolves (0)

(G2) Legacy Sabers (10), Watford City Wolves (0)

(G1) Williston Coyotes (0), Century Patriots (11)

(G2) Williston Coyotes (0), Century Patriots (6)