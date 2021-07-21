Baseball: Makoti Mavericks’ youngest player says team has helped him navigate his first legion season

Day two of postseason baseball is in full swing. In District two, the Makoti Mavericks are working hard to secure a spot to send them to the state tournament.

The team is relying on everyone to do their part so they can win games. Including Bennet Kouba. It’s his first year playing for the Mavericks. He’s also the youngest on the team, but Kouba says they don’t treat him like he is.

“They’re really just fun. Like, they’re competitive. They can teach you things like stuff on and off the field that I might mess up on and then someone will come up to me and show me how to do it right. So, that’s something nice that you might not get when you’re like an older kid on the team,” Kouba said.

Kouba adds that they’ve also given him a nickname — banana.