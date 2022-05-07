Saturday’s baseball slate was slim with just two WDA double headers on the schedule.
WDA Scores:
(G1) Legacy (3), Mandan (12)
(G2) Legacy (8), Mandan (14)
(G1) Bismarck (6), St. Mary’s (9)
(G2) Bismarck (9), St. Mary’s (10)
