Baseball: Mandan A’s focusing on putting in the work outside of practice

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mandan A’s are adjusting to the pace of this shortened summer season, where players are going to see a lot more playing time due to the seven-week regular season.

Teams like the A’s are diving deeper into how they can make sure that athletes are fresh and ready to go, including dialogue about how they can put in work outside of practice.

“There’s been a lot of talk about nutrition and maintaining your body, taking care of your body,” says head coach Rob BirdHorse. “Being proactive during stretching, icing, all that stuff, so we don’t run into a spot where we have a lot of kids hurt and not able to play.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Food Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Network"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16"

Dicamba Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dicamba Dispute"

Burlington Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington Project"

Juneteenth Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth Celebration"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16"

Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Unusual College Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unusual College Search"

Velva Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Baseball"

Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council"

Land Access Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Access Pilot Program"

Durum Wheat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Durum Wheat"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge