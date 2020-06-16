Baseball: Mandan A’s focusing on putting in the work outside of practice

The Mandan A’s are adjusting to the pace of this shortened summer season, where players are going to see a lot more playing time due to the seven-week regular season.

Teams like the A’s are diving deeper into how they can make sure that athletes are fresh and ready to go, including dialogue about how they can put in work outside of practice.

“There’s been a lot of talk about nutrition and maintaining your body, taking care of your body,” says head coach Rob BirdHorse. “Being proactive during stretching, icing, all that stuff, so we don’t run into a spot where we have a lot of kids hurt and not able to play.”