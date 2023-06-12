The Mandan A’s hosted a home doubleheader with the Minot Metros, scoring a combined 24 runs at home en route to a sweep.
Legion Baseball Scores:
|Mandan A’s
|13
|Minot Metros
|6
|Final
|Mandan A’s
|11
|Minot Metros
|1
|Final
