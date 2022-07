Two of the top teams in the Legion A West Region battled it out on Monday night, with hopes of building much-needed momentum ahead of next week’s regional tournament.

Monday Legion Scores:

(G1) Mandan A’s (5), Bismarck Senators (7)

(G2) Mandan A’s (7), Bismarck Senators (9)

(G1) Dickinson Volunteers (3), Bismarck Representatives (7)

(G2) Dickinson Volunteers (10), Bismarck Representatives (9)

(G1) Bismarck Scarlets (0), Garrison Titans (3)

(G2) Bismarck Scarlets (6), Garrison Titans (3)