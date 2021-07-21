Baseball: Mandan A’s open the West Regional Tournament as the four seed

The Mandan A’s are entering the Class A West Regional Tournament as a four seed, one of the higher finishes in the standings in the last five years.

Mandan has been doing it on the mound, holding opponents to two runs or less in 10 games this season. Winners of 15 of their last 18 games, the Mandan A’s are on fire as hope to grab a few wins in Watford City and punch their ticket to the state tournament in Jamestown.

“One mistake at this level, teams build a little momentum and carry that into the next inning, next game, so on and so forth,” says head coach Rob Bird Horse. “So, just making sure that we get the outs that we’re given. We control our own destiny. So you know, if we’re going to stumble here or there, that’s on us.”

Mandan opens with the Dickinson Volunteers on Thursday at 1:30 pm.