Baseball: Mandan A’s stay hot against the Caps, Reps and Vols split, Senators and Walleye battle it out in Bismarck

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another busy day in Legion Baseball was headlined by the Mandan A’s, who have won six games in the last four days after their doubleheader shut out sweep over the Bismarck Capitals.

Wednesday Baseball Scores:
(G1) Mandan A’s (1), Bismarck Capitals (0)
(G2) Mandan A’s (9), Bismarck Capitals (0)
(G1) Bismarck Representatives (5), Dickinson Volunteers (1)
(G2) Bismarck Representatives (7), Dickinson Volunteers (9)
(G1) Bismarck Senators (6), Watford City Walleye (7)
(G2) Bismarck Senators (11), Watford City Walleye (8)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News