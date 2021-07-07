Baseball: Mandan A’s stay hot against the Caps, Reps and Vols split, Senators and Walleye battle it out in Bismarck

Another busy day in Legion Baseball was headlined by the Mandan A’s, who have won six games in the last four days after their doubleheader shut out sweep over the Bismarck Capitals.
Wednesday Baseball Scores:
(G1) Mandan A’s (1), Bismarck Capitals (0)
(G2) Mandan A’s (9), Bismarck Capitals (0)
(G1) Bismarck Representatives (5), Dickinson Volunteers (1)
(G2) Bismarck Representatives (7), Dickinson Volunteers (9)
(G1) Bismarck Senators (6), Watford City Walleye (7)
(G2) Bismarck Senators (11), Watford City Walleye (8)