The Mandan A’s are off to a great start to the season currently in first in the Single A West standings.

Despite what the record may show, this A’s squad is inexperienced at the legion level. However, key pieces of the team have had success at an early age, and that’s been one reason for their strong start.

“The core of this group a couple of years ago, were state champions for the 13-year-old Babe Ruth team,” says Head Coach Rob Birdhorse. “So, it’s good we have kids who know how to compete, know what it takes to win, so just keeping them motivated every day and making sure that when they come to the yard, we’re working as hard as we can. That’s the biggest factor that contributes to our success.”

“Most of us have played together, but we’ve all really accepted each other,” says Ty Weiler. “We haven’t really cut each other down. It’s been more than we’ve accepted positions and who’s playing where, and still trying to get a feel for each other too.”

In addition to having strong chemistry and a winning foundation from years past. This Mandan team has been playing team baseball all season long while having a short memory from mistakes.

“It’s a good thing. It’s a bad thing,” says Birdhorse. “Once we get into the dugout after a bad inning or something like that, they forget it, they go out and take advantage of the next opportunity. So, being productive with criticism like that, picking each other up. Just staying positive and knowing that baseball’s a lot. A long game, you have a lot of opportunities. Take advantage of the next one.”