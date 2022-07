The Mandan Chiefs had an important doubleheader with the Dickinson Roughriders, a team riding high into Tuesday after winning a tournament in Bozeman over the weekend.

Legion Baseball Scores:

(G1) Mandan Chiefs (11), Dickinson Roughriders (0)

(G2) Mandan Chiefs (6), Dickinson Roughriders (5)

(G1) Grand Forks Royals (5), Bismarck Governors (9)

(G2) Grand Forks Royals (3), Bismarck Governors (14)

(G1) Minot Metros (7), Mandan A’s (6)

(G2) Minot Metros (18), Mandan A’s (8)