Baseball: Mandan Chiefs excited to continue 4th of July tradition

The Govs and the Chiefs continue their cross-river rivalry, a tradition of playing on the 4th of July weekend.

For the Chiefs, they’ve played well of late, splitting with Fargo Post 400 on Tuesday, and winning the Heilman Invitational on Sunday. With confidence at an all-time high, the Chiefs hope to knock off the Govs and climb the Class Double A standings.

“It’s fun,” says Isaac Huettl. “It’s a fun atmosphere around. There’s a lot of people around and they want to see good baseball and we hope to give them good baseball.”

“It’s a great tradition,” says Cole Schmidt. “I love it. We all love coming to the ballpark that day. There’s nothing more American than baseball, right?”