Baseball: Mandan Chiefs find extra motivation with hosting the state tournament in July

Mandan has the honor of hosting the Class double-A championship this summer.

For the Chiefs, they return a lot of players from a young team last season, and head coach Jake Kincaid can see the improvements already. With a ticket punched, the Chiefs plan on not getting complacent.

“Being that the state tournament is here, we’re out of the play-in game already,” says head coach Jake Kincaid. “Which kind of takes some of the pressure off. Just putting our best foot forward without having to look over your shoulder the whole time.”

“Have the attitude of winning every day,” says Lucas Burgum. “And just keep coming here, getting better and better every day. By the end of this season, we should be at that point where we can compete at the state tournament since we’re already here. Might as well make a run for it.”