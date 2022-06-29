The Mandan Chiefs and the Minot Vistas battled for playoff positioning Wednesday, with each team hoping to leapfrog the other in the Class AA Standings.

Legion Baseball Scores:

(G1) Mandan Chiefs (6), Minot Vistas (2)

(G2) Mandan Chiefs (0), Minot Vistas (3) – 8 innings

(G1) Minot Metros (3), Jamestown Blues (2)

(G2) Minot Metros (5), Jamestown Blues (4)

(G1) Hazen Astros (4), Garrison Titans (11)

(G2) Hazen Astros (14), Garrison Titans (11)

(G1) Stanley Stingers(2), Surrey Blue Sox (18)

(G2) Stanley Stingers(9), Surrey Blue Sox (13)

