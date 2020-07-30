Baseball: Mandan Chiefs set to play in the eight vs nine matchup

The regular season is over for the Mandan Chiefs, and they find themselves in the 8 vs 9 play-in game.

The Chiefs have shown flashes this season, most notably, winning the Heilman’s tournament in June over some good Class AA teams. Head coach Jake Kincaid has preached all season that if his team doesn’t fall behind early on, they have a chance to steal wins. Now more than ever, it’ll be the key when they take the field Saturday.

“We just kind of stress that you always got to be competitive in any situation you’re in. Whether it’s at the plate or at the mound or the field. We gotta find a way to get to the next pitch. You’re usually one pitch away, so we try and carry that mentality.”