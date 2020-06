Sunday was the final day for the Heilman Invitational at Corbett Field in Minot. East Grand Forks faced off against the Mandan Chiefs for a rematch from Friday in which East Grand Forks won 6-5.

On championship Sunday, the Chiefs jumped out to an early 5-0 lead. East Grand Forks tried to make a late run in the sixth inning, but the Chiefs hold on to win 5-3.