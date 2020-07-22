Baseball: Mandan Flickertails’ John Farley finding early success out of the pen

The Mandan Flickertails has the most wins the Northwoods League thanks to their pitching.

One of the guys that have stepped up is 6’3″ John Farley out of Eastern Kentucky. This summer, the lefty has come out the bullpen and kept runs off the board, posting a 0.63 ERA. Farley considers himself a low strikeout groundball pitcher, with the ability to get out of some big-time jams.

“The season got cut early in March,” John Farley V says. “I was just hoping to get any kind of game action I can. In summer ball before, I struggled, so I kind of expected the worst coming here, but I was able to do alright so far.”