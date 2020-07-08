Baseball: Mandan Flickertails leans on pitching for early lead in the standings

With the first few weeks in the books for the Northwoods Bismarck Pod, it’s the Mandan Flickertails that sit on top.

A part of that may be the pitching, leading the league in ERA at 3.68. Mandan has had great starting pitching, and hope they can start ramping up the workload to continue shutting down some great bats from the Larks and the Bull Moose.

“Most of them have done an outstanding job during this pandemic to try and get that work done,” says assistant coach Kyle MacKinnon. “We’re going to be very cautious in the first few weeks, but we know we’re not going to push anyone. We’re here to develop players. Obviously, it’s fun to win games, but we got to take care of the players first and their health.”