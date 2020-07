Tied for first, the Mandan Flickertails and the Bismarck Larks battled again, with hopes of besting each other in this quickly developing rivalry.

The Flickertails recieved a strong pitching performance from Trystan Vreiling, who went six innings of no hit ball, before he was pulled in the seventh.

The Larks tied it up at 2-2 after Vrieling was pulled, before Mandan won on a walk off in the tenth, winning 3-2.