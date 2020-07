The Mandan Flickertails looked to stay on top of the Northwoods standings, and stay perfect against the Bismarck Bull Moose.

In the 3rd, Mandan ended up scoring seven runs, propelling them to an 8-1 win, and maintaining their division lead.

In the Expedition League, the Big Sticks dropped a game at home to the Pierre Trappers, 2-1, while the Sabre Dogs grabbed a road win against the Fremont Moo, 2-1.