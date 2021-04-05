Baseball: Mandan has strength in numbers

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mandan is set to start their season Tuesday Night, and if strength in numbers can win you championships, then the Braves have to be contenders.

Nearly 50 kids are in the program this year, creating a ton of depth on the roster. Playing time will come at a premium, which players and coaches feel will be a helpful problem.

“It definitely brings more of an edge to practice,” says senior Anthony Johnson. “So, you’re definitely competing all the time because a lot of kids want your spot and we all want spots and stuff like that but, I think it’s good because it brings a gamelike mentality to practice.”

“Numbers are always good,” says head coach Dewitt Mack “Squad competition is good. It pushes everybody to get better all the time so you can’t complain about having numbers.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Legacy Baseball

Minot Girl's Soccer

Mandan Baseball

Minot Girl's Tennis

Rural Landowners

Evacuation Checklist

Coffee Cruise

KX Convo: Chris Hagan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Study: Wearing masks can help reduce your allergies

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Monday's Forecast: A slight chance for rain and cooler

NDC APR 5

ND PIGGYTALES- OTS

BSC Baseball

Plays of the Week

Mike's Full Forecast

Second Easter service in a pandemic

Sun April 4, 2021 - Evening One Minute Forecast

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News