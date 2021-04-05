Baseball: Mandan has strength in numbers

Mandan is set to start their season Tuesday Night, and if strength in numbers can win you championships, then the Braves have to be contenders.

Nearly 50 kids are in the program this year, creating a ton of depth on the roster. Playing time will come at a premium, which players and coaches feel will be a helpful problem.

“It definitely brings more of an edge to practice,” says senior Anthony Johnson. “So, you’re definitely competing all the time because a lot of kids want your spot and we all want spots and stuff like that but, I think it’s good because it brings a gamelike mentality to practice.”

“Numbers are always good,” says head coach Dewitt Mack “Squad competition is good. It pushes everybody to get better all the time so you can’t complain about having numbers.”