The Mandan Flickertails are clinging to the slimmest of hopes at a regular season title, needing a win over the Bismarck Bull Moose to stay alive.

The Flickertails fell behind early, in a 5-1 deficit after the first inning. However, Mandan caught fire and scored 15 runs in the span of three innings to take over.

Mandan ends up winning a wild one, 18-13.