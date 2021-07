The Mandan Mid-Summer Tournament wrapped up Sunday, and it was the home town A’s who took home the title. The A’s defeated the Bismarck Capitals 10-0 to win the tournament.

At the college level, both the Sabre Dogs and Big Sticks fell on Sunday. The Sabre Dogs lost 6-3 at home, while the Big Sticks lost 4-1 to Western Nebraska.

In the Northwoods League, the Larks defeated Willmar 4-0.