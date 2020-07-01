Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Baseball: Metros continue to lean on the bats for their success

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot Metros have been busy in this shortened season playing many back to backs.

The team is playing well wants to keep up their momentum to carry them further into the season. They are leaning on a mental focus approach and hitting well at the plate, to push them through the dog days of the season.

“Just getting the bats going and getting them going early while staying hot at the plate,” says OF Jonas Bubach. “We’ve had some really clutch performances, a couple of home runs early this year and it’s really good to see guys just out there raking the ball.

“We need to stay focused and remember that we’re a young team,” says OF Hunter Ruzicka. “And we need to keep playing better and we have a very athletic team so we need to keep scoring runs and keep hitting.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Ride Along with New K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ride Along with New K9"

Smokey the Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokey the Bear"

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hazen Astros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Astros Baseball"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on what's to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on what's to come"

Watford City Tornado Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Tornado Shelters"

Heartview New App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartview New App"

Corn Rootworm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corn Rootworm"

Isaak Motion Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Hearing"

How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness"

Bismarck Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Shooting"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Damage"

Meet Carrie Evans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Carrie Evans"

Main St Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Main St Mandan"

Debate over new state park resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over new state park resumes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss