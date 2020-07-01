Baseball: Metros continue to lean on the bats for their success

The Minot Metros have been busy in this shortened season playing many back to backs.

The team is playing well wants to keep up their momentum to carry them further into the season. They are leaning on a mental focus approach and hitting well at the plate, to push them through the dog days of the season.

“Just getting the bats going and getting them going early while staying hot at the plate,” says OF Jonas Bubach. “We’ve had some really clutch performances, a couple of home runs early this year and it’s really good to see guys just out there raking the ball.

“We need to stay focused and remember that we’re a young team,” says OF Hunter Ruzicka. “And we need to keep playing better and we have a very athletic team so we need to keep scoring runs and keep hitting.”