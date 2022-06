The first-ever Justin Demary Memorial Tournament is taking place in Minot this weekend at Corbet Field while the Mandan A’s host their annual tournament among North Dakota teams.

Scores:

Minot Vistas 10, Glendive Blue Devils 2

Mandan Chiefs 9, Glendive Blue Devils 3



Williston Oilers 11, East Grand Forks 7

Williston Oilers 6, Hettinger Bears 2

Bismarck Capitals 8, East Grand Forks 3

Bismarck Capitals 10, Kidder County 3

Mandan A’s 11, Hettinger Bears 3