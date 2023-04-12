A fourth place finish in last season’s state tournament despite a 13-15 overall record has Minot’s eight returning seniors excited for a new season of spring baseball as the top team in the WDA preseason poll.

“We have a lot of returners coming back from last year and some new guys too so it’s kind of our job as people who were on the team last year to guide the younger guys in the right direction in what it takes to be successful,” Senior Pitcher/Infielder Morgan Nygaard said.

“They’re ready to play some baseball again and I think it’s gonna be a fun season. I’m excited to watch them play. I’m not going to have to do a whole lot of coaching because they’ve been around the game of baseball for awhile and it’s just going to be fun to sit back and watch them do their thing,” Head Coach Pete Stenberg said.

That returning experience features multiple starters back in the pitching rotation, some of which throwing in the mid 80’s and above.

“We’re going to be super deep in the bullpen and the starting rotation. We just got a great bunch of guys that are either returners or great underclassman coming in to pitch for us. I just feel like we’ll do great on the mound this year,” Senior Pitcher/Infielder Tyler Buchannan said.

“They know how to work hitters, but the biggest thing they want to do is get ahead and I’m confident they’ll be able to do it. It doesn’t matter how hard you throw in high school baseball as long as you throw strikes and that’s what we’re doing,”

Another element to the Magi’s success has to be staying healthy, with multiple key injuries contributing to a 5-13 record this past Legion season for the Minot Vistas.

“We usually don’t go down without a fight like that, but we’ll come back out and we’ll do better this year that’s for sure,” Buchannan said.

“Our Legion season was going good until injuries to me and Tyler and a bunch of other guys on the team too so if we stay clean ball and stay healthy, we should be fine,” Nygaard said.