The Minot baseball team is looking to make another run to the state tournament.

The Magi only have five returners from last season. With a mixture of returners and new guys, they are using the first couple of weeks of the season to build the team chemistry.

Minot is fourth in the WDA standings and will need the leadership of the team to mold the young talent.

“Just be a guy that they can lean on and just show the younger guys that it’s OK to do little things and just help out the rest of our team,” Morgan Nygaard, junior infielder/pitcher, said.

“Just try to lead them in the right direction so that once I’m gone then they can carry on the legacy and try to do better than we did,” Tyler Buchanan, junior third baseman/pitcher, said.