Baseball: Minot Metros go to state as the two seed after an impressive West Region Tournament

The West Region Tournament is in the books and we saw many upsets to propel teams to a state tournament berth. We spoke to the Minot Metros about coming in as underdogs and shocking the higher seeds.

Although the Minot Metros came up short of a West Region title, they’re still state tournament bound after an impressive West Region Tournament.

“It feels great especially going in as the two seed, you know a lot of people didnt think we would make it here and just going in as a two seed and with the team that we have is a blast,” says Pitcher Jackson Radke.

“I feel great, I feel like we really deserve this by working hard in the past week,” adds Pitcher Cale Wahlstrum.

Minot started off the tournament with two hard test against the Bismarck Capitals and the Bismarck Representatives, but Head Coach Dalton Cooper credits Jackson Radke and Cale Wahlstrum for setting the tone early on the mound.

“Jackson Radke dominated that first game, giving up his first hit in the 6th inning and Cale Wahlstrum, he just throws a ton of strikes, when Cale throws a ton of strikes and we play defense behind him good things seem to happen,” explains Head Coach Dalton Cooper.

With the Pitching staff dominating early, the Metros Defense stepped up big shutting the door on scoring opportunities.

“It feels great because then I only have to worry about throwing strikes and I know that they will always be there,” exclaims Wahlstrum.

“I think it was the focus before the games, us staying focused really helped our team and so having our defense doing good keeps our pitchers heads in there too,” adds Catcher Ty Collins.

Minot did find themselves trailing in games but their never give up mentality helped them get to where they needed to be.

“We all knew that we had to compete and we played as hard as we could every game and every inning and just took at one step at a time,” declares Radke.

They know getting back to the basics will be key in being successful at state.

“Throw a ton of strikes, play defense and have productive at bats, when we get runners in scoring position, we got to be able to score them,” says Coach Cooper.

The Metros open up state tournament play with the West Fargo Vets on July 30th at 1:30 PM in Jamestown.