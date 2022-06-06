The Metros began practice today at Corbett Field ahead of their first game of the season on Wednesday.

The Metros will play at least 42 regular season games ahead of the regional and state tournaments, with a roster including three players who hope to bounce back from back to back losses to end their season at the Class A State Tournament with the Minot High Baseball team.

“You’ve got to want to be here, you’ve got to enjoy playing, you’ve got to have that competitive edge of wanting to be here and wanting to win and working hard and I think if they do that, we’ll be just fine. We’ve got a good group of guys they love to be here, love to be at the park, love to be around each other,” Metros Coach Dalton Cooper said.

“Really, it’s not that difficult. You’re in one season, that season’s over and I was thinking about that loss this weekend, but really it’s not as bad as it may seem to somebody on the outside,” Metros First Baseman and Pitcher Eddie Fry said.

The team’s first game is June 8 at Devils Lake, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.