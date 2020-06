With a ton of teams off Friday Night, the only Babe Ruth action in the state was in Mohall, with the Minot Metros in town against Renville County.

In the first game, Minot looked like were cruising to an easy win, but Renville cut a 9-2 lead to 9-7 late, before stranding the tying run on base.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Minot grabbed three early runs and never looked back, winning 4-1.