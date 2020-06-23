Baseball: Minot Metros prepare for busy stretch in schedule

The Minot Metros are off to a 9-7 record this season, including an impressive sweep last night in Mandan.

The Metros are excited about the possibilities of this young team. Now they go into the busy part of the season playing five games back to back. Head Coach Dalton Cooper says it’s going to come down to keep the guy’s arms fresh during this road trip.

“We have a very deep team,” says head coach Dalton Cooper. “And we’re able to put people in different situations so we can keep guys fresh and give guys days off and stuff like that when needed.

“We have to take care of our arms, Biofreeze, ice, ibuprofen and good rest,” Hunter Ruzicka says. “That’s what it takes to keep good arms. We have a lot of pitchers on this team, we should be okay.”

“Just staying ready and staying focused on the game,” says Jonas Bubach. “Going into each game and being ready to play.”

The Metros travel to Bismarck on Wednesday to take on the Reps.

