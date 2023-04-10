The WDA season is officially underway on the diamond, as Dickinson made the trip up north to Minot to take on the Magi.
WDA Baseball Scores:
|Minot Magicians
|3
|Dickinson Midgets
|8
|Final
|Minot Magicians
|9
|Dickinson Midgets
|6
|Final
