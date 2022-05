Minot State looked to rebound and end the regular season with a win after being swept by St. Cloud State on Friday. It was senior day for the Beavers also looking to keep their No. 4 seed for the NSIC tournament next week.

Score:

St. Cloud St. 9, Minot St 8

Minot State heads to the NSIC tournament in Sioux Falls, SD at the No. 4 seed. They will face Winona State on Wednesday, May 11.