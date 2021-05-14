Baseball: Minot State falls one run short in an elimination game to Crookston

The Minot State Beavers needed two wins entering Friday to keep their season alive, but a rally from down 7-1 came up just one run short.

Friday Scores:
(G2) Minot State (6), Minnesota-Crookston (7)
(G2) University of Mary (5), St. Cloud State (8)

