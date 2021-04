Minot State continued their homestand with a Wednesday doubleheader against the St. Cloud State Huskies.

In game one, it came down to a back and forth game that ended up in extra innings, with the Beavers walking it off in the 8th inning.

Game two did not go as well, with Minot State falling to the Huskies 7-3. University of Mary baseball lost both games on the road at Bemidji State.