Baseball: Minot sweeps Century on the road, Mandan opens new home in style against Dickinson, St. Mary’s sweeps Watford City

A state title rematch headlined the baseball schedule on Thursday, with the first set of games counting towards the standings.

Thursday Scores:
(G1) Minot (13), Century (8)
(G2) Minot (5), Century (4)
(G1) Mandan (10), Dickinson (0)
(G2) Mandan (4), Dickinson (3)
(G1) St. Mary’s (3), Watford City (2)
(G2) St. Mary’s (17), Watford City (6)
(G1) Legacy (7), Williston (1)
(G2) Legacy (7), Williston (2) – Suspended in the 6th due to darkness (Made up on a later date)
(G1) Jamestown (5), Bismarck (3)
(G2) Bismarck (8), Jamestown (6)

